PMPML Board tightens rules on payments, staff

Several important decisions were taken during the meeting of the board of directors of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), including strict action against employees involved in financial irregularities and misappropriation of passengers’ money such as barring such employees from rejoining service; and future contracts and payments following the tendering process and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines; among others. The PMPML’s daily collection has risen from around ₹1.40 crore to ₹2.42 crore within three months, according to PMPML director Ajay Khedekar. The PMPML’s daily collection has risen from around ₹1.40 crore to ₹2.42 crore within three months, according to PMPML director Ajay Khedekar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The meeting was held on Wednesday in the presence of PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Mahesh Awhad, Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure, Khedekar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale, and other senior officials.

Khedekar said that the board has taken a firm position on payments made to software companies, including ESDS, CargoFL and Triple ITD wherein the board has directed that the money be recovered if payments are made without following the prescribed tendering process. “We have to follow the CVC guidelines. If irregularities were committed in the past, we should not become responsible for them now. Our focus is on transparency and following the rules,” Khedekar said.

The board decided to take strict action against employees found involved in financial irregularities or misappropriation of passenger money. According to Khedekar, employees caught stealing or involved in such irregularities will face disciplinary action, including suspension and show-cause notices. Those who have been dismissed or removed from service for financial misconduct will not be allowed to rejoin the organisation.

Khedekar said that the organisation is examining ways to generate additional income through better utilisation of its properties and available land. He claimed that PMPML’s daily collection, which had stood at around ₹1.40 crore when the present administration took charge has increased to approximately ₹2.42 crore within three months. He attributed the increase in daily collection to an increase in passenger numbers and efforts to improve operational efficiency and reduce losses.

The board also discussed the expansion of PMPML’s bus fleet and the need to create adequate parking infrastructure before new buses are inducted. Around 1,000 new electric buses are expected to be added to the fleet, including approximately 800 large buses and 200 smaller buses under the central government programme. Khedekar said that the organisation is looking at increasing the proportion of smaller buses wherever operationally feasible.

“Finding land for parking the additional buses has emerged as an important requirement. The PMPML is coordinating with the PMC to secure available municipal plots and reserved land and bring them into use for bus parking at the earliest. The meeting also discussed the appointment of auditors, with the board deciding that appointments will be made strictly according to rules and regulations. Auditors will also be required to provide an assurance that their work will be carried out in accordance with prescribed procedures,” Khedekar said.

Regarding the existing agreement related to the PMPML’s data and software system, Khedekar said that the agreement has been extended by six months as an emergency measure as the system contains important historical operational data stored on hard disks, including passenger records, tyre usage and driver-related information.

Furthermore, Khedekar said that the system will now be put through a fresh tendering process and that an existing company will also be free to participate in the tender. “If 10 companies meeting the required standards participate, the contract should be awarded through the prescribed tendering procedure,” Khedekar said, stressing that transparency and competition will be maintained in future contracts and payments.