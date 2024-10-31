Menu Explore
PMPML bus driver booked for death of woman passenger

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 31, 2024 11:57 PM IST

Kondhwa police have lodged a case against PMPML bus driver charging him for rash and negligent driving which led to the death of a woman passenger

Pune: The Kondhwa police have lodged a case against a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus driver charging him for rash and negligent driving which led to the death of a woman passenger who had boarded the bus with her two children. According to the police, the deceased’s husband Santosh Pandhari Khadse, 43, lodged the complaint on October 30.

Kondhwa police have lodged a case against PMPML bus driver charging him for rash and negligent driving which led to the death of a woman passenger. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
According to the complainant, the driver of PMPML bus MH12RN4613 rolled the vehicle ahead while her wife was getting down along with their children at the bus stop located near ISKCON temple on Katraj-Kondhwa Road on October 16.

The police have invoked the sections of Motor Vehicles Act besides relevant BNS sections against the accused driver who is yet to be arrested.

