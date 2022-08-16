PMPML collects ₹16 lakh fines from contractors over bus breakdowns
Following reports of over 1,500 bus breakdowns in July, the highest till date in a month, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has started taking action against contractors for poor bus maintenance. The public transport utility has collected ₹16 lakh as fine from contractors. HT on August 1 had reported about numerous breakdowns of PMPML buses.
According to PMPML, of its 1,650 buses plying on roads, 850 are managed by contractors. Around 70 per cent breakdown cases of buses in July were run by contractors.
Some the long routes that saw breakdown of PMPML buses in July were Warje to Kondhwa, Warje to Pune railway station, Pune railway station to Kondhwa, Bhosari to Pune railway station and Swargate to Pune railway station. Others stretches were Solapur highway, Ahmednagar road highway and old city areas.
“The incidents of bus breakdown in July also affected our revenue collection. We have collected a fine of ₹16.63 lakh from contractors for bus breakdowns,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.
“Bus breakdowns include flat tyres, damage of suspension and shock absorbers due to potholes that appear mostly during monsoon season. Contractors have been directed to carry out regular maintenance of buses,” Zende said.
Mandar Jambhale, a daily PMPML commuter, said, “Fining contractors is not enough. All buses should undergo regular maintenance as commuters are left stranded when breakdown happens on the middle of the road.”
-
Shekhar Singh appointed as new PCMC chief
District collector from Satara, Shekhar Singh has been appointed as the commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation as Rajesh Patil, has been transferred to Mumbai as MD of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation. The transfer orders were issued by Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre on Tuesday. Patil had a tenure of 18 months in the twin industrial town. Patil strived towards increasing cleanliness, employing transgenders and carrying out many development works.
-
In August, kites, migration season lethal mix for birds
Despite a ban on kite strings coated with ground glass, locally known as Chinese manjha, hundreds of birds were killed or injured in Delhi on August 15, when a large number of people fly kites, a traditionally festive pastime on Independence Day. Some 100 birds were treated for wounds from manjha at Jain Bird Hospital in Chandni Chowk on August 15-16.
-
Jail tourism initiative: 500 visit Yerawada since 2021
On January 26, 2021, the prison department of Maharashtra launched its jail tourism initiative starting with the 150-year-old Yerawada Central Prison in Pune. At least 500 tourists have visited the Yerawada jail since 2021, said officials on Tuesday. Constructed in 1866, Yerawada Central Prison is the largest jail in Maharashtra and has cells named after Mahatma Gandhi and Lokmanya Tilak which is part of the tour for visitors.
-
U.P. logs 453 new Covid cases, over 1K recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 453 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 1,054 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Tuesday. According to the data, Lucknow reported 79, Firozabad 13 88, Ghaziabad 46, Kanpur 42, Meerut 27, Bulandshahar 19, Prayagraj 10, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur eight cases each.
-
248 Pakistani refugees from Pune get Indian citizenship since 2016
At least 248 refugees, mostly Hindus, from Pakistan and Bangladesh were granted Indian citizenship by the Pune district authorities since 2016, said official on Tuesday. According to Pune district collectorate in 2016, 20 refugees who migrated from Pakistan were awarded citizenship, in 2017, 32 were given citizenship; 41 in 2018, 24 in 2019, 18 in 2020 , 80 in 2021 and 31 till July 2022 were awarded citizenship.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics