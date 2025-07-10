PMPML doubles ticket inspectors to curb free riders on contractor-run buses

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has promoted around 175 drivers to the post of ticket inspector, effectively doubling its inspection staff. Pune, India - Sept. 14, 2023: PMPL buses plying at Seven loves chowk in Pune India, on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The decision comes in the wake of PMPML inducting a large number of contractor-operated buses into its fleet, where both drivers and conductors are provided by the contractors themselves, said officials.

Currently, PMPML operates around 1,650 buses across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, carrying nearly 10 lakh passengers daily.

Until now, only 160 ticket inspectors have been deployed to check for fare evasion across various routes. Passengers found travelling without valid tickets are fined ₹500. However, with the recent influx of 400 new buses under a private contract model of which 300 CNG buses are already operational, PMPML has decided to strengthen its enforcement mechanism. Under this model, both drivers and conductors are supplied by the contractor, who is paid ₹83 per kilometre. In an attempt to reduce per-kilometre operational costs, PMPML for the first time instructed contractors to also supply conductors along with drivers.

With concerns over whether these contract-appointed conductors are diligently issuing tickets to all passengers, PMPML has acted swiftly to increase oversight.

Deepa Mudhol-Munde, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD), said, “We have recently increased the number of ticket inspectors. Although conductors on the contractor-operated buses are not PMPML employees, their work will be strictly monitored by our inspectors.”

The newly promoted ticket inspectors will focus on monitoring the performance of the contract conductors, ensuring that all passengers are issued tickets and fare evasion is minimized. Among the promoted personnel, 16 are due to retire soon, but approximately 160 new inspectors will be active on the field in the coming days, said officials.