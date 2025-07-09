PMPML head visits Hadapsar Railway Station for proposed bus stand plan

Deepa Mudhol-Munde, chairperson and managing director (CMD), Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), visited the proposed site for new bus stand at the Hadapsar Railway Station on Tuesday. PMPML has formally requested the railways to allocate site for proposed terminal. (HT)

The expansion of Hadapsar Railway Station to accommodate more train services and rise in passenger footfall underline the need for a dedicate space for public transport utility. PMPML has formally requested the railways to allocate site for proposed terminal. The plan includes development of infrastructure for a full-fledged bus station and parking lot.

At present, a shuttle service (route number 156) is operational between Hadapsar Gadital and Hadapsar Railway Station. Additionally, routes 160, 168, and 169 stop near the station for passenger service. However, narrow internal roads continue to pose operational challenges for the shuttle service.

Satish Gawhane, PMPML chief transport manager (operations); Sameer Attar, Hadapsar; Sanjay Lohatre, railway chief project manager and other officials also visited the site with Mudhol-Munde.

Mudhol-Munde said, “Once we secure space within the proposed terminal at Hadapsar Railway Station, we aim to provide direct bus services to major parts of Pune.”