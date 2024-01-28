PMPML in talks with ARAI to introduce Hydrogen as alternative fuel

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is exploring the option of using hydrogen as fuel instead of diesel, CNG and electricity for which its senior officials recently held a meeting with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and will be working on this project now. The central government is making efforts at various levels to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel. (HT PHOTO)

After diesel, CNG and electricity, the PMPML administration is thinking of using hydrogen as fuel to run its buses. The transport body has started initial discussions with ARAI to run its buses on ‘hydro-CNG’ mixed with ‘hydrogen’. As per the information shared by PMPML, ARAI will soon submit a proposal in this regard to PMPML and actual work will begin on the project. After discussing it at all levels, the ‘hydro-CNG’ proposal will be presented at the meeting of the PMPML board of directors. If the proposal is approved, the PMPML buses will be seen running on ‘hydro-CNG’.

The central government is making efforts at various levels to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel. Hydrogen is a relatively cheap fuel for public transport. Moreover, it is abundantly available and therefore, efforts have been started to run four-wheelers on hydrogen. Whereas, ARAI Pune has conducted research on ‘hydro-CNG’ which has been successful till now. If 17% hydrogen is added to CNG, buses can run smoothly without any change in engine composition. Most importantly, ARAI has contacted PMPML only after this experiment was successful. Currently, this topic is under discussion. But in the next few days, PMPML may take a big decision on this issue. Recently, PMPML chairman and managing director Sanjay Kolte held a meeting with ARAI officials in this regard.

“If the bus runs on hydrogen fuel, there would be mixing of 17% of hydrogen with CNG which will reduce the consumption of CNG. Certainly, there would be CNG savings and the bus would have a better ‘average’ than the current one. While the carrying capacity of the bus would also increase,” said a senior ARAI official on condition of anonymity.

“Hydro-CNG fuel is being discussed at the preliminary level with ARAI. Once the proposal comes from ARAI, it will be presented in the board meeting and a suitable decision will be taken after discussing it,” said PMPML CMD Kolte.