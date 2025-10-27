PMPML launches campaign to install ‘no parking near bus stops’ notice boards

dheeraj.bengrut@htlive.com

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Saturday launched a special campaign to tackle the growing problem of private vehicles being parked too close to city bus stops. The administration has observed that vehicles, particularly two-wheelers and private cars, are being parked within a 50-meter radius of bus stops, creating serious inconvenience for daily commuters while boarding or alighting from buses.

The issue, which has been repeatedly highlighted by commuters and PMPML officials, has become a safety and accessibility concern. Passengers are often forced to stand on the road instead of the designated bus stop area due to the haphazard parking, putting them at risk of accidents and traffic congestion. In response, PMPML has now decided to install clear and visible ‘No Parking Within 50 Meters of Bus Stop’ boards at every bus stop across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the information given by the PMPML administration, the new campaign is part of a larger effort to streamline public transport infrastructure and improve the commuting experience for passengers. The initiative will be implemented in coordination with the Pune Traffic Police to ensure strict enforcement and penalties for violators. The first phase of the campaign will cover all major bus stops on arterial roads and busy junctions such as Swargate, Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Aundh, and Pimpri.

A senior PMPML official speaking on anonymity said, “We have noticed that despite clear traffic regulations, many private vehicle owners park their vehicles dangerously close to bus stops. This not only causes inconvenience to passengers but also obstructs the smooth movement of PMPML buses. Through this campaign, we aim to create awareness among citizens and make bus stops free from obstruction. Our teams have already started installing boards at key locations, and we are also coordinating with the traffic department to ensure that violators are fined. Ultimately, our goal is to provide a safer, more organised, and passenger-friendly environment at all bus stops.”

Commuters have welcomed the move, saying it was long overdue. Ankita Khandare, a daily passenger who travels from Kothrud to Shivajinagar, said, “Many times, private vehicles are parked so close to the bus stop that buses cannot come near the platform. Passengers, especially senior citizens and women, have to struggle to get on and off the bus in the middle of traffic. This initiative by PMPML is a good step and will definitely make things more convenient and safer for everyone if implemented properly.”