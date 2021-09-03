PMPML: No hike in fare, daily and monthly passes to be cheaper

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) during a meeting of its board of directors decided to reduce the cost of daily and monthly passes issued to commuters, beginning September 7. On the other hand, the board of directors also decided to strike down the proposal seeking an increase in daily fares of PMPML buses for ordinary commuters. Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol who attended the meeting said, “We made a representation seeking the slashing of pass rates and also striking down of the daily fare hike. Both our requests were agreed to by the PMPML authorities.”

The meeting of the board of directors took place on Thursday and was attended by PMC mayor Mohol, PCMC mayor Mai Dhore, PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne, PCMC standing committee chairman Nitin Landge, PMPML president Laxminarayan Mishra, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil, director Prakash Dhore and others.

Mohol in his address said that the decision to give concessions to commuters was taken as a majority of citizens must use the PMPML bus transport facility for their daily inter-city and intra-city travel.

“The decision has come as a major relief to the common man. While the work of strengthening the PMPML infrastructure is moving at a fast clip, at the same time, efforts are being made to provide relief to passengers. Taking into account the needs of commuters, the directors agreed to a reduction in the fare rate for passes and cancelled the fare hike,” he said.

Mohol informed that the proposal for the fare hike was struck down even as solar energy projects will be developed on PMPML lands and sanction for the same has already been given. Also, the board of directors gave their approval for preparation of the ‘feasibility study report’ for the commercial development of PMPML properties and their utilisation for maximum benefit of the civic body. The PMPML board also gave its assent for the preparation of an official report on the issue of conversion of diesel buses operating over the last ten years into electric or CNG ones.

Daily pass: Only in single corporation limit Rs40

Both the corporations’ limit Rs50

Outside corporation limits Rs70

Monthly pass: Only in single corporation limit Rs900

Both the corporations’ limit Rs1,200

Outside corporation limits Rs1,400