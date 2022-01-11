PMPML plans to convert old buses to electric

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) plans to convert its old buses into electric buses due to rise in fuel prices. The PMPML has also appointed an agency for the same. The PMPML has converted one old bus into an electric bus on pilot bases.

The PMPML administration put the proposal to convert the 10-year-old buses in to electric buses which got approved in the board of directors meeting recently.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane who is also the director on PMPML said, “The administration had put the proposal for same. It is good to convert old buses from the fleet to electric buses as it would help to save cost as well as convert old buses in green buses.”

PMPML to pay ₹91 crore for hired buses during lockdown period

The PMPML board of director has given a nod for paying ₹91 crore compensation for private buses which were hired by the utility. Due to Covid-19 pandemic buses were not operational, but the board of directors has given a nod for the compensation.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Kulkarni objected the decision. Keskar said, “During lockdown, buses were not operational then why should PMPML pay compensation. This would add more burden on the utility.”

Keskar appealed to mayor Murlidhar Mohol, to publish all the related documents and the exact proposal on website as citizens would be able to understand logic behind this decision.