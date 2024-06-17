PMPML reports 734cr operational loss in 2023-24, highest in last six years

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahandal Limited’s (PMLPML) loss has increased three times since 2017-18 and has reached ₹734 crore per annum during the last financial year, officials said citing the annual report. Considering this, PMC will need to bear ₹ 440.42 crore loss and the PCMC ₹ 293.58 crore. (HT PHOTO)

In 2017-18, the total loss of the public transport utility was ₹204 crore and by 2023-24 total loss reached at ₹734 crore which is highest for public transport body controlled by Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The PMPML had submitted the proposal to the civic bodies to repay the losses as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) bears 60 per cent of financial burden and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) share is 40 per cent.

Considering this, PMC will need to bear ₹440.42 crore loss and the PCMC ₹293.58 crore.

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, said, “PMC has planned to give ₹34 crore each month to the PMPML for operational losses instead of giving one time amount. So, we have already passed the resolution for the same.”

As there are no elected members, the municipal commissioner had to take the decision and handed over the amount to the PMPML last year

Jugal Rathi, PMP Pravasi Manch, said, “We can understand that the public transport body can’t make profit, but the way the losses are increasing is not acceptable. The administration, politicians and board of directors all are responsible for it.”

According to Rathi, AC buses are not affordable for PMPML while there is no demand from the commuters as well.

“The citizens want affordable, reliable and effective public transport, but for someone’s interest, PMPML purchased AC buses. The expenditure on staff is more than the operations. There is a need to bring financial awareness within the public transport,” Rathi alleged.