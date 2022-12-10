Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML special airport buses to charge regular fares from December 13

PMPML special airport buses to charge regular fares from December 13

pune news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 11:52 PM IST

The service runs on (to-and-fro) – Hinjewadi Maan Phase 3 to Pune airport, Bhekrainagar, Swargate, Kothrud and Nigdi.

In 2020, the special bus service was launched by PMPML. (HT Photo)
In 2020, the special bus service was launched by PMPML. (HT Photo)
ByJigar Hindocha

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) which runs special buses for Pune airport will charge regular fares from December 13. Till now PMPML used to charge extra money for airport buses.

PMPML provides air-conditioned buses here which run on five routes and charge additional fares from passengers.

The service runs on (to-and-fro) – Hinjewadi Maan Phase 3 to Pune airport, Bhekrainagar, Swargate, Kothrud and Nigdi.

“From Tuesday onwards, December 13 – the buses operating on five routes will charge normal fares and all the commuters will be allowed to board the bus,” said Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director, PMPML.

In 2020, the special bus service was launched by PMPML.

Dattatray Zende, chief traffic manager, said, “The meeting with higher authorities will be held on December 12 and after that special airport buses will charge normal fares.”

Rahul Patil, who uses PMPML special airport service bus on regular basis, said, “It is a good decision by PMPML to continue service with normal fares. Many people used to complain due to high fares.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out