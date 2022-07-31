PMPML to close down 23 loss-making routes permanently
With the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) facing a financial crisis due to many reasons, one of them being routes that do not have ridership or income, the organisation has listed as many as 23 such routes and will be shutting them down permanently.
“Since the last few months, we are regularly studying routes that have been newly started or routes that do not have much ridership. Accordingly in the review taken, it has been found that there are 23 such routes which are not generating revenue but leading to losses. So, it has been decided to close down these routes permanently and routes will be scrutinised on a regular basis now,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.
“We carried out an online survey of commuters and our drivers and conductors recently, after which we called a meeting with all the depot managers. In this meeting, each of the routes were studied and we found out that there are these 23 loss-making routes. At the same time, there are 24 other routes making profits and need more buses and soon, we are going to increase the frequency of buses on these routes,” said Zende.
23 bus routes closed down
-Swargate to Midipoint
-PMC Bhavan to Aditya Garden society
- Katraj to Kondhanpur
-Taljai Pathar to Swargate
-Uruli Kanchan to Khamgaon
- Saswad to Uruli Kanchan
-Hadapsar to Uruli Kanchan
-Swargate via Katraj to Laketown Society
-Wagholi to Nhavi Sandas
-Wagholi to Dehugaon
- Hinjewadi to Man Phase 3
-Chikhali to Man Phase 3
-Bhosari to Pabalgaon
-Rajgurunagar to Kudus
-Pimple Gurav to Katepuram
-Pimple Gurav to Shitaladevi chowk
-Swargate to Saswad via Bopdev Ghat
-Hadapsar to Harpalewasti via Phursungi (circular)
-Hadapsar via Phursungi to Shewalwadi (circular)
-Yavat to Saswad
-Shewalwadi to Pimpri gaon
-Deccan Gymkhana to Pimple Nilakh
- Deccan Gymkhana to Midipoint
