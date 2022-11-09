Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML to demand depot land in PMRDA region

PMPML to demand depot land in PMRDA region

pune news
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 12:59 AM IST

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is taking steps to decongest the city roads and extend its service to the rural parts of the district

PMPML CMD Omprakash Bakoria will conduct a meeting with PMRDA and request space for new depots. (HT FILE)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is taking steps to decongest the city roads and extend its service to the rural parts of the district. Omprakash Bakoria chairman and managing director of PMPML will conduct a meeting with PMRDA and request spaces for new depots.

Currently, the PMPML is providing services in PMRDA jurisdiction, however, there is no depot. This is causing inconvenience to PMPML who is willing to extend their services in PMRDA. After running service, the buses have to come back to Pune or Pimpri-Chinchwad for parking as there is no depot.

“We are currently providing services in PMRDA region, but our buses are coming back empty at night, so we need area for land in PMRDA region for a depot. We will soon conduct a meeting and demand land,” said, Bakoria

