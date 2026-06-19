PMPML to introduce ‘Facial recognition’ attendance system soon

Pune - The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to introduce a facial recognition-based attendance system for its nearly 7,000 employees, in what will be the first such technology deployment across the organisation. The initiative is aimed at strengthening transparency in attendance management, ensuring accurate workforce records, and reducing irregular practices reported at depots and administrative offices. Officials said the system will help bring greater discipline into daily reporting and streamline workforce monitoring across operational units. Pune, India - Dec. 3, 2022: PMPML bus stops on road causes traffic chaos at Katraj junction (Nadeem Inamdar story) in Pune, India, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT k PHOTO)

Under the proposed system, employee attendance will be recorded through facial recognition technology at depots and offices, replacing or supplementing existing manual and biometric methods. The move is expected to improve real-time tracking of staff presence, reduce proxy attendance issues, and support better manpower planning for daily operations, especially during peak service hours and emergency deployments.

PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad said the initiative is part of a broader administrative reform drive within the organisation. “PMPML is continuously working towards improving transparency, accountability and operational discipline across all levels. The introduction of a facial recognition-based attendance system is a significant step in that direction. It will ensure accurate, tamper-proof attendance recording for nearly 7,000 employees and help us strengthen workforce management in a more scientific and efficient manner. This system will also support better planning of duty rosters and improve overall service reliability for passengers.” said Awhad.

He further added, “Our objective is not only to modernise technology but also to bring cultural change in administrative functioning. With real-time and accurate attendance data, we will be able to reduce inefficiencies, improve punctuality, and ensure that human resources are deployed optimally across depots and routes. This will ultimately reflect in better service delivery to citizens and a more accountable transport system.”