PMPML to provide Wi-Fi service on buses
Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided provide Wi-Fi service on buses.
“The board has decided to take up the plan as part of exploring non-ticketing revenue and increase ridership. We had conducted a successful trial last week and converted the plan into an Expression of Interest (EoI),” said Chetana Kerure, joint managing director, PMPML.
The board of directors’ meet was also attended by Pune Municipal Corporation civic chief Vikram Kumar and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation counterpart Rajesh Patil.
“Once we get all specifications and other details, a tender will be called and further procedure will be completed,” she said.
The public transport utility had planned to provide Wi-Fi service in buses in 2018, but the project did not take off. PMPML is also planning to add electric boards in buses to attract advertisements. “Some buses have electric boards and we plan to cover our entire fleet as part of generating revenue,” Kerure said.
-
Two booked for duping Pune gold loan company by submitting fake ornaments
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked two men for duping a gold loan provider company by submitting fake gold ornaments. A complaint in the matter was lodged by an employee of the company. The company had provided the loan to two men on July 2, 2021. The terms of repayment required the men to repay the loan by Friday. The two owe ₹2,01,044 to the company.
-
One held for spate of 9 armed robberies in 2 days in Pune
One man was arrested by Pune police on Saturday while one other is on the run after they were found involved in nine armed robberies in two days in parts of the city. The one on the run was identified only as Ashish alias Guddu, a resident of New Mhada area in Ramtekdi, Pune. The two bike-borne men had committed nine robberies in parts of the city within two days - Thursday and Friday.
-
BJP to reserve 27% tickets for OBC candidates in local body polls
Mumbai: Days after the Supreme Court directed the state election commission to hold local bodies elections without the 27% quota for Other Backward Classes, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced that it would give 27% of the tickets to the candidates from OBC community if the state government was unable to restore reservation for the community before the polls. This is not the first time a political party has taken such a stand.
-
75-year-old stabs wife to death, attempts to end life
Mumbai: A 75-year-old Malwani resident stabbed his 70-year-old-wife to death late on Friday night. The man later tried to end his own life. The Malwani police in Malad have registered a case of murder against Samruddin Chandasa Shaikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in the Madh area of Malwani. Police officials said he has been admitted to Cooper hospital in Juhu.
-
Pune Bizman duped of ₹10 lakh by two who promised cryptocurrency at lower price
PUNE Two people were booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday for duping a man of ₹10 lakh by falsely promising him cryptocurrency at a subsidised rate. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 31-year-old local businessman who lives in Kothrud and is a native of Shirshi in Karwar district of Karnataka, according to the police. The complainant, therefore, agreed to and paid ₹10 lakh in form of ₹500 bills.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics