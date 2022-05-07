PMPML to provide Wi-Fi service on buses

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided provide Wi-Fi service on buses.

“The board has decided to take up the plan as part of exploring non-ticketing revenue and increase ridership. We had conducted a successful trial last week and converted the plan into an Expression of Interest (EoI),” said Chetana Kerure, joint managing director, PMPML.

The board of directors’ meet was also attended by Pune Municipal Corporation civic chief Vikram Kumar and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation counterpart Rajesh Patil.

“Once we get all specifications and other details, a tender will be called and further procedure will be completed,” she said.

The public transport utility had planned to provide Wi-Fi service in buses in 2018, but the project did not take off. PMPML is also planning to add electric boards in buses to attract advertisements. “Some buses have electric boards and we plan to cover our entire fleet as part of generating revenue,” Kerure said.