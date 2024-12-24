Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMRDA anti-encroachment drive to address traffic congestion at Navale Bridge

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 24, 2024 09:22 AM IST

PMRDA carried out major anti-encroachment drive on Monday to address the persistent traffic congestion near Navale Bridge

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) carried out a major anti-encroachment drive on Monday to address the persistent traffic congestion near Navale Bridge. Starting at 7 am, over 25 unauthorised roadside sheds were removed in the campaign.

PMRDA carried out a major anti-encroachment drive on Monday to address the persistent traffic congestion near Navale Bridge. (HT)
PMRDA carried out a major anti-encroachment drive on Monday to address the persistent traffic congestion near Navale Bridge. (HT)

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “These drives with an aim for smooth traffic flow will continue.”

The authority has also begun survey of unauthorised constructions, including illegal hoardings, within its jurisdiction and taking action against encroachments.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On