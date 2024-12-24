PMRDA anti-encroachment drive to address traffic congestion at Navale Bridge

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) carried out a major anti-encroachment drive on Monday to address the persistent traffic congestion near Navale Bridge. Starting at 7 am, over 25 unauthorised roadside sheds were removed in the campaign. PMRDA carried out a major anti-encroachment drive on Monday to address the persistent traffic congestion near Navale Bridge. (HT)

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “These drives with an aim for smooth traffic flow will continue.”

The authority has also begun survey of unauthorised constructions, including illegal hoardings, within its jurisdiction and taking action against encroachments.