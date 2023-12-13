close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / PMRDA conducts awareness programmes on building permissions to boost revenue

PMRDA conducts awareness programmes on building permissions to boost revenue

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 13, 2023 10:35 PM IST

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has begun to conduct public awareness programmes to inform individuals about unauthorised constructions and to provide guidance on the building permission process

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has begun to conduct public awareness programmes to inform individuals about unauthorised constructions and to provide guidance on the building permission process. The planning and development has been conducting such events for the past one year.

PMRDA has pulled down 454 unauthorised constructions from January to till date. Besides demolition drives, the authority is also carrying out awareness programmes and motivating residents to sanction plans and take permission to avoid action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
PMRDA has pulled down 454 unauthorised constructions from January to till date. Besides demolition drives, the authority is also carrying out awareness programmes and motivating residents to sanction plans and take permission to avoid action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Tuesday, PMRDA held a workshop in Wadki village, Haveli district.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

During the workshop, information was provided about the required documents for construction permission, application process, construction regulations, regularisation of land measurements, etc.

Monika Singh, deputy collector, in charge of unauthorised construction demolition department, PMRDA, said, “To avoid action, people are keen on taking required permissions.”

Sunil Marale, joint director of town planning, PMRDA, said, “Due to awareness and unauthorised action, there is a rise in building permission from last year. We estimate 320 crore of revenue from the building permission department in the 2023-24 annual budgets. Now, we have crossed 400 crore in December.”

PMRDA has pulled down 454 unauthorised constructions from January to till date. Besides demolition drives, the authority is also carrying out awareness programmes and motivating residents to sanction plans and take permission to avoid action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out