PMRDA DP faces uncertainty after MSRDC gets construction permissions in 117 Villages

The state government has decided to expedite the Ring Road project and secure the necessary funds for its smooth implementation. Ahead of the Assembly’s code of conduct, the state transferred construction permissions for a one-kilometre radius along the road from PMRDA to MSRDC. However, this decision has sparked concerns as it could potentially derail PMRDA’s draft development plan which now faces uncertainty. The ring road is aimed at decongesting traffic in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. (HT PHOTO)

To facilitate this transition, MSRDC has been granted the status of a special planning authority.

Following the transfer of rights to MSRDC in October, the PMRDA may face challenges, as its draft development plan for the Pune metropolitan region covers around 7,000 square kilometres. The draft plan is awaiting court approval, and it could see delays due to overlapping jurisdictions and the state’s decision to prioritise the ring road project.

The ring road is aimed at decongesting traffic in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. With tenders finalised and necessary procedures completed. MSRDC is moving ahead swiftly. However, questions are being raised about how this new authority allocation will impact the long-term planning of the Pune metropolitan region. The villages under MSRDC’s construction permission jurisdiction are located in Haveli, Bhor, Purandar and Mulshi tehsils.

PMRDA DDP approval

The report of the Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) on the draft development plan of PMRDA is ready. PMRDA published the draft development plan on July 30, 2021, and sought objections and suggestions from citizens. A total of 69,200 citizens submitted their views. After reviewing these, an expert committee began hearings on March 2, 2022, and completed the process by December 2022.

Meanwhile, some petitioners, including former members of the Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) like Vasant Sudam Bhase, Sukhdev Tapkir, Deepali Hulawale, and Ujwal Keskar, raised objections and filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court. The court has set December 4 for the hearing. Therefore, the newly formed state government will now have to finalize the PMRDA draft development plan.

PMRDA Commissioner Yogesh Mhase said, “The state government’s decision will ease PMRDA’s pressure of infrastructure development in 117 villages. However, we will face revenue loss from development charges in these areas. MSRDC has the experience and expertise to work as a planning authority and is already functioning in this role for some villages along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.”

Ujwal Keskar, a social activist and former member of MPC said, “State government decision of handover rights of sanctioning building construction plan to MSRDC, has stopped development of PMRDA region. All villages are located adjacent to Ring roads and Pune and Pimpari Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits.”

Civic activist Sudhir Kulkarni said, “The purpose of PMRDA has become meaningless due to the delay in its draft development plan and the state government appointing MSRDC as the town planning authority for 117 villages.”