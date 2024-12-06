PMRDA mandates quality roadworks with contractor accountability

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has stressed the need for top-quality road construction for its projects. Contractors will be held responsible for repairing any road damage occurring within three to five years of construction, said metropolitan commissioner Yogesh Mhase. PMRDA has completed 92 road projects across the district, focusing on key talukas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Strict orders have been issued to ensure the immediate implementation of this decision,” he added.

PMRDA’s extensive jurisdiction includes continuous development projects, particularly in rural areas, to enhance road infrastructure. These projects involve road improvement, widening, and concreting, all carried out by contractors. To maintain quality, a liability period of three to five years has been fixed for defect repairs. If any damage occurs during this period, contractors are required to address it promptly.

PMRDA has completed 92 road projects across the district, focusing on key talukas. These include 26 roads in Haveli, 13 each in Purandar and Shirur, 9 in Mulshi, 8 in Bhor, 6 each in Maval, Khed, and Velhe, and 5 in Daund.

Mhase said, “Citizens are encouraged to report road damages to PMRDA for necessary action. We have taken these measures to improve connectivity and provide better facilities to residents in rural areas across the PMRDA.”