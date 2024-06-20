PMRDA remove two illegal hoardings in Hinjewadi    

Following instructions from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) initiated action against illegal hoardings in the Hinjewadi area. On Thursday, the PMRDA sky and sign department demolished two hoardings in Hinjewadi. After that, the PMRDA sky and sign department removed 1,600 square feet of illegal dangerous hoardings. (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar held a meeting in Mantralaya and instructed PMRDA officials to take strict action on illegal hoardings in the PMRDA region. After that, the PMRDA sky and sign department removed 1,600 square feet of illegal dangerous hoardings.

According to PMRDA officials, it takes time to demolish due to the huge size and steel structure.

“To date, we dismantled two hoardings one is 40x40 feet and 40 x60 feet in size. Most of the hoardings are located in busy areas. Therefore, it takes a lot of time to cut and dismantle hoardings,” Sachin Maske, tahsildar and officials of PMRDA sky and Sign department said.

“We identified illegal and dangerous hoarding in the PMRDA region and we have started action on hoardings. It will continue in the Hinjewadi area,” he added.

There are 1057 hoardings in the PMRDA region, out of which 472 structures are deemed illegal by PMRDA authorities and notices have been served to their respective owners.