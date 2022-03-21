PMRDA speeds up double-decker flyover work

PUNE The work of double-decker flyover has picked up as pillar work in front of E-square begins on Monday.

“Whatever work you see now is of double-decker flyover that extends up to Central Mall. The flyover is at first level and second is for Metro,” said Suhas Diwase, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner.

PMRDA has approved ₹276 crore for the integrated flyover which is a part of 23km Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro line (third metro line). Officials expect the cost to touch ₹300 crore. The Metro line will have 23 stations and the route will start from Mann, Hinjewadi.

The third Metro line, based on public-private-partnership (PPP) model, is implemented by Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited and Siemens Project Ventures.

The Pune university flyover that sees heavy traffic from Aundh, Baner and Pashan was demolished in 2020. Commuters criticised the razing of the stretch as it caused regular traffic jams and inconvenience while crossing Senapati Bapat road.

“The work is expected to finish in 40 months (March 2025) and we are way ahead of the estimated deadline. Till now, 168 total piling work has been completed,” a PMRDA official said.

The Centre and state government have sanctioned viability gap funding for the project at nearly ₹2,500 crore. The work of the flyover had commenced from RBI junction.

