PMRDA speeds up double-decker flyover work
PUNE The work of double-decker flyover has picked up as pillar work in front of E-square begins on Monday.
“Whatever work you see now is of double-decker flyover that extends up to Central Mall. The flyover is at first level and second is for Metro,” said Suhas Diwase, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner.
PMRDA has approved ₹276 crore for the integrated flyover which is a part of 23km Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro line (third metro line). Officials expect the cost to touch ₹300 crore. The Metro line will have 23 stations and the route will start from Mann, Hinjewadi.
The third Metro line, based on public-private-partnership (PPP) model, is implemented by Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited and Siemens Project Ventures.
The Pune university flyover that sees heavy traffic from Aundh, Baner and Pashan was demolished in 2020. Commuters criticised the razing of the stretch as it caused regular traffic jams and inconvenience while crossing Senapati Bapat road.
“The work is expected to finish in 40 months (March 2025) and we are way ahead of the estimated deadline. Till now, 168 total piling work has been completed,” a PMRDA official said.
The Centre and state government have sanctioned viability gap funding for the project at nearly ₹2,500 crore. The work of the flyover had commenced from RBI junction.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
