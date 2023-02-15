Home / Cities / Pune News / PMRDA submits two Town Planning schemes to state government

PMRDA submits two Town Planning schemes to state government

pune news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 10:44 PM IST

The Pune Mahanagar Metropolitan Region Authority (PMRDA) submitted two more town planning schemes to the state government

The Pune Mahanagar Metropolitan Region Authority (PMRDA) submitted two more town planning schemes to the state government (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Pune Mahanagar Metropolitan Region Authority (PMRDA) submitted two more town planning schemes to the state government (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Mahanagar Metropolitan Region Authority (PMRDA) submitted two more town planning schemes to the state government. Both the schemes are at Holkarwadi.

PMRDA official Ramdas Jagtap said, “Both the schemes are for the purpose of Ring road. The first scheme is of 158.19 hectares and second scheme is of 130.78 hectares.”

“In both these town planning schemes, 50% land will be handed over to the 2,600 land owners and the rest 50% will be used for various purposes like roads, public spaces, ring road, gardens and hospitals. The scrutiny of the scheme has been completed and the project has been submitted to the state government for final approval,” added Jagtap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out