PMRDA to appoint experts for Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro line

PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will appoint technical and financial experts for the execution of Pune metro corridor between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar.

PMRDA has issued advertisements for recruitment of public-private partnership (PPP) contract expert, metro planning manager, system manager, traffic and signal manager and general manager for finance.

PMRDA commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “The posts on contract or deputation basis are for the metro line number 3 between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar.”

The work on third Pune Metro line is carried out on PPP basis with Tata company as the executing agency. PMRDA will recruit staff to monitor and supervise the project.

Two agencies are executing Metro project in Pune city. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is handling two metro lines — Vanaz to Ramwadi and PCMC to Swargate — funded by the central and state governments. The Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro line is executed by PMRDA on PPP basis. All these metro lines are crossing at civil court junction with two lines already functioning on priority section.