PMRDA to construct two stretches of Inner Ring Road via credit note on pilot basis

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided to construct two stretches of the proposed Inner Ring Road through public-private partnership (PPP) on a pilot basis, wherein development costs will be repaid via credit note. With construction of the two stretches estimated to cost ₹550 crore, the PMRDA on February 14 floated a tender (request for proposal/RFP) for the appointment of a project management consultant to oversee the project. The estimated cost of construction of the 4.8 km stretch from Solu to Nirgudi is ₹ 400 crore whereas that of construction of the 5.7 km stretch from Lohegaon to Charholi which includes the road, viaduct, bridge and connecting loop is ₹ 150 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Of the two stretches of the proposed Inner Ring Road, one is from Lohegaon to Charholi within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits and the other is through forested area from Solu to Nirgudi on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road. The estimated cost of construction of the 4.8 km stretch from Solu to Nirgudi is ₹400 crore whereas that of construction of the 5.7 km stretch from Lohegaon to Charholi which includes the road, viaduct, bridge and connecting loop is ₹150 crore. The two stretches will connect Wagholi on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road to Charholi within the Pimpri-Chinchwad limits. The Inner Ring Road will also improve access to the PMRDA Ring Road, Wadgaon Shinde and Lohegaon villages.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ashok Bhalkar, chief engineer, PMRDA, said, “There are three steps to the Inner Ring Road namely land acquisition; preparing a detailed project report (DPR) and appointment of a project management consultant; and preparing and floating tenders for the actual construction of the Ring Road. At present, we have floated a tender to appoint a project management consultant who will supervise the overall project from preparation of the DPR to floating tenders for the actual construction of the road. We will start actual work on the Ring Road after the Lok Sabha (LS) elections.”

“We have almost completed the DPR of the Inner Ring Road. We have already started the land acquisition process. We have ₹50 crore to acquire land for the Inner Ring Road and we have proposed an allocation of ₹100 crore in the upcoming budget,” Bhalkar said.

As per the official route map of the Inner Ring Road, it will connect Urse, Aakurdi, Chakan, Solu, Wagholi, Kadamwak Wasti, Holkarwadi, Dhayari, Bavdhan Budruk, and Sangavade. The project will share a common 38.5 km alignment with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s (MSRDC) Ring Road between Urse and Solu villages. Both the PMRDA’s 83.12 km Inner Ring Road and the MSRDC’s Outer Ring Road have been proposed by the state government to help decongest the inner city roads.

Around 720 hectares of land will have to be acquired for the Inner Ring Road connecting 44 villages across Khed, Haveli, Mulshi and Maval talukas in Pune district. The total estimated cost of the Inner Ring Road project is ₹1,400 crore, which includes the cost of land acquisition. According to PMRDA officials, acquisition of land in the villages of Solu, Nirgudi and Wadgaon Shinde has started. Whereas the proposed Inner Ring Road is expected to reduce the distance between Charholi and Wagholi to just 5.7 km from the existing 16.5 km to 27 km.