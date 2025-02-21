Menu Explore
PMRDA to develop 60km of road connectivity to MIDC areas for 203 crore

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 21, 2025 05:48 AM IST

The project will improve links between Ranjangaon MIDC and Pune-Ahmednagar Road, Pirangut and Pune-Satara Road, as well as Kolad National Highway

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned to develop 60km of road connectivity to major Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas at a cost of 203 crore.

Connectivity will also be enhanced between Talegaon-Chakan MIDC and Nashik Highway, and Hinjewadi IT Park and Pune-Satara Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Connectivity will also be enhanced between Talegaon-Chakan MIDC and Nashik Highway, and Hinjewadi IT Park and Pune-Satara Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The authority has identified 10 stretches of total 59.93km in its four major industrial units after demands from industry representatives to improve road connectivity and resolve traffic congestion.

The project will improve links between Ranjangaon MIDC and Pune-Ahmednagar Road, Pirangut and Pune-Satara Road, as well as Kolad National Highway. Connectivity will also be enhanced between Talegaon-Chakan MIDC and Nashik Highway, and Hinjewadi IT Park and Pune-Satara Road.

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “The roads will be developed at a cost of 169.78 crore. Additionally, 34 crore has been allocated for other industrial connectivity projects with approval from the metropolitan commissioner.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved 203.78 crore for improving industrial connectivity in key areas, including Hinjewadi, Pirangut, and Ranjangaon.

In Shirur taluka, four major roads have been planned. The first is a 12km road from Pimpri Dumala to Dhokasangvi to Shirur Rural at 19.90 crore. A 10km road from Dhokasangvi to Nimgav Bhogi to Malathan, costing 18 crore. The third is a 9km road from Ahmedabad to Nimgav Bhogi to Sonesangvi, also costing 18 crore. The fourth road is a 9km road from Karade to Nimone, with a budget of 12 crore.

In the Hinjewadi industrial area (Mulshi), three roads have been planned. A 1.5km road from Mahalunge to Hinjewadi Phase-1 will be developed with a width of 36 metres at a cost of 13.05 crore. Another 2.4km road from Thakar Vasti to Maan Gavthan will be built for 20.88 crore. Additionally, a 3.5km road from Surya Hospital to Thakar Vasti will be developed at a cost of 30.45 crore.

For the Pirangut industrial area (Mulshi) — 7.1km road from Urwade to Hinjewadi Phase 3 with width of 45 metres at a cost of 14.50 crore, 3.93km road from Nande to Lavale for 8 crore and 1.5km road from Nande to Maan with a width of 30 metres at 15 crore.

