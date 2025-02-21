PMRDA to develop 60km of road connectivity to MIDC areas for 203 crore

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned to develop 60km of road connectivity to major Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas at a cost of ₹203 crore. Connectivity will also be enhanced between Talegaon-Chakan MIDC and Nashik Highway, and Hinjewadi IT Park and Pune-Satara Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The authority has identified 10 stretches of total 59.93km in its four major industrial units after demands from industry representatives to improve road connectivity and resolve traffic congestion.

The project will improve links between Ranjangaon MIDC and Pune-Ahmednagar Road, Pirangut and Pune-Satara Road, as well as Kolad National Highway. Connectivity will also be enhanced between Talegaon-Chakan MIDC and Nashik Highway, and Hinjewadi IT Park and Pune-Satara Road.

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “The roads will be developed at a cost of ₹169.78 crore. Additionally, ₹34 crore has been allocated for other industrial connectivity projects with approval from the metropolitan commissioner.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved ₹203.78 crore for improving industrial connectivity in key areas, including Hinjewadi, Pirangut, and Ranjangaon.

In Shirur taluka, four major roads have been planned. The first is a 12km road from Pimpri Dumala to Dhokasangvi to Shirur Rural at ₹19.90 crore. A 10km road from Dhokasangvi to Nimgav Bhogi to Malathan, costing ₹18 crore. The third is a 9km road from Ahmedabad to Nimgav Bhogi to Sonesangvi, also costing ₹18 crore. The fourth road is a 9km road from Karade to Nimone, with a budget of ₹12 crore.

In the Hinjewadi industrial area (Mulshi), three roads have been planned. A 1.5km road from Mahalunge to Hinjewadi Phase-1 will be developed with a width of 36 metres at a cost of ₹13.05 crore. Another 2.4km road from Thakar Vasti to Maan Gavthan will be built for ₹20.88 crore. Additionally, a 3.5km road from Surya Hospital to Thakar Vasti will be developed at a cost of ₹30.45 crore.

For the Pirangut industrial area (Mulshi) — 7.1km road from Urwade to Hinjewadi Phase 3 with width of 45 metres at a cost of ₹14.50 crore, 3.93km road from Nande to Lavale for ₹8 crore and 1.5km road from Nande to Maan with a width of 30 metres at ₹15 crore.