PMRDA to reassess seven old proposals for Mahalunge-Maan town planning scheme
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will be reassessing seven old proposals for the Mahlunge-Maan town planning scheme, which had been approved by the committee in 2019. There has been no progress on the scheme for the last two-and-a-half years.
“In September 2019, we had invited expression of interest (EoI) and seven are feasible while five are non-feasible as per the PMRDA committee. Now, we have again asked those seven parties whether they are still willing to invest in the project or not and we are yet to receive a response from them,” said Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector in charge of town planning schemes, PMRDA.
“Once we receive a reply from them, we will take further decisions. As two-and-a-half years have passed since that development plan was published, people must have carried out recalculation of their plots,” said Jagtap. “We have not invited any new proposals and we have not taken any decision on inviting new proposals. We are waiting for a response from those behind the old proposals,” Jagtap added.
The foundation stone of the Mahlunge-Maan town planning scheme was laid on November 15, 2018, by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to the PMRDA’s initial plans, the town planning scheme was to cover an area of 250 hectare, the estimated cost was Rs640 crore, and it was expected to be completed in three years. It was also said that the scheme would attract Rs21,300 crore in investments. The town planning scheme was initiated by a group of citizens with a minimum 100 acre of land who wanted to develop it as a town with the help of the PMRDA. According to PMRDA guidelines, the proposed land has to be 10 km from the boundaries of the areas belonging to both corporations (PMC and PCMC), 3 km from the boundaries of areas under municipal councils, and 3 km from the boundaries of areas under the MIDC.
“Two years of Covid-19 hit the projects badly due to which the schemes did not work out the way they were planned. We are hopeful that work on the town planning projects will start soon,” said Jagtap.
-
A series of fortunate events: 16-year-old reunited with mother after 9 years
For 16-year-old Pooja Gaud, August 5 will forever remain etched in her mind as the day that proved that miracles do indeed occur. The teenager was reunited with her mother nine years after she was allegedly kidnapped by a couple barely a kilometre away from where she lived in a slum in Juhu Galli, Andheri. Harry D'Souza was arrested late Thursday night and remanded to police custody till August 10.
-
Youth murdered in daylight in Pune
Pune: A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Kondhwa in broad daylight on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Mahesh Gujar, a resident of Shivneri, was killed in front of locals. Businesses shut their shutters as the horrifying murder took place and shopkeepers left the area. His sister identified as Soni Gujar lodged an FIR against the accused after which they were arrested.
-
20% rise in pass percentage due to combined passing formula
The Savitribai Phule Pune University has started declaring the results of the first offline exams conducted by the varsity after the Covid-19 pandemic. Interestingly the effect of the 'combined passing method' is seen in these results, as the passing percentage of students has increased by at least 20 per cent. Combined passing has been decided by the varsity for the academic year 2021-22 in the backdrop of the pandemic.
-
Man booked for ₹4.37 crore cheating fraud in Pune
Pune: The Sinhgad police have lodged a case against a 40-year-old person for allegedly cheating an investor to the tune of Rs 4.37 crore on the pretext of investing their money in share market and promised him 24 per cent returns. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Appaso Vihar of Oakwood Hill Society in Baner and the crime took place between July 2020 and Jan 2021.
-
Entrance exams: Students in a fix due to clash of dates
The state Common Entrance Test examination for various professional courses has started, and thousands of students will be appearing for the same. On August 7, aspirants will have to make a hard choice between National Aptitude Test in Architecture and state CET exam. Now, many students who have applied for both exams are demanding to postpone the state CET exam to a further date.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics