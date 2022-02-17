PMRDA to start construction of fire station near Pirangut in a month

PUNE: Nearly eight months after a major fire broke out in one of the chemical factories in Pirangut claiming several lives, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials have informed that construction of the fire station is expected to begin in a month. According to PMRDA officials, the fire station is presently being planned and designed. The Pune district administration has allotted land in Kasar-Amboli village to construct the fire station which will serve the industrial belt of Pirangut.

“We have received land in Kasar-Amboli village. It is a convenient place. Currently, the fire station is being designed. The actual construction of the fire station will start in a month,” said Suhas Diwase, commissioner PMRDA. The Pune district administration has allotted one acre land in Kasar-Amboli village near Pirangut for construction of the fire station which will be operated by the PMRDA.

According to Pune district officials, this location of the fire station is appropriate as the periphery area can be easily reached from there. Sources said that the fire station could not be constructed on the land that was allotted prior to this. Now, the fresh location of the fire station is said to be in the proximity of the industrial area around.

On June 7, a major fire broke out at SVS Aqua Tech company in the Uravade area of Mulshi, Pirangut, killing 17 people, most of them being workers. The fire raged on for almost 40 minutes before the fire tenders could reach the spot. After the tragic incident, local industrial associations at Pirangut upped the demand for a fire station in the region. The turnaround time of the fire brigade during the fire incident raised concerns over the lack of fire stations and hospitals nearby.