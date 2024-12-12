Menu Explore
Police arrest man involved in six robbery cases in Pimpri- Chinchwad

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 12, 2024 07:14 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Abhijit Subhash Roy, 25, a resident of Chikhali in Pimpri-Chinchwad area who originally hails from West Bengal

PUNE Police have arrested a man involved in six separate theft and robbery cases across the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

Police informed that a total of six cases were registered against the accused, two at Chakan, and one each in Bhosari, Dighi, Chikhali and Tofkhana police stations in Ahmednagar district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

He was externed from the city limits by DCP Zone 3 of the Pimpri Chinchwad police. Previously he was involved in house break in, vehicle theft cases and registered 19 cases against him at various police stations.

Crime branch officials on Tuesday were doing routine patrolling across the city. At that time, police amaldar Jaibhai got a tip-off about of an on-record criminal who was externed from city limits is coming to Alandi Phata Chakan in order to sell stolen mobile phones. During his search police recovered a stolen motorcycle and a mobile phone.

Sandeep Doiphode, DCP crime Pimpri Chinchwad police, said, “During his interrogation, it is revealed that the accused was involved in five house break and one motorcycle theft case. During the search police recovered a motorcycle and six mobile handsets worth 1,80,000.’’

Police informed that a total of six cases were registered against the accused, two at Chakan, and one each in Bhosari, Dighi, Chikhali and Tofkhana police stations in Ahmednagar district.

A case has been filed at Chakan police station under section 303(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in the recent incident.

