Pune police arrest one more accused in bogus marksheet case

The city police have arrested one more person from Raigad district for allegedly distributing fake Secondary School Certificate (SSC) certificates. Pune police arrested the bogus marksheet case accused from Raigad district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused, identified as Jagdish Ramesh Pathak, 33, was arrested by the Pune city police crime branch on Monday.

Police informed that Pathak, who has been running a private coaching class, distributed fake certificates to over 30-40 students.

In the first week of May this year, the police unearthed the racket by arresting four people involved in the distribution of bogus marksheets.

The accused arrested have been identified as Imran Sayad, Altaf Sheikh, Krishna Giri and Sandeep Kamble.

Reacting to the latest arrest, Amol Zende, DCP (Crime) Pune city police, said, “Pathak was working as an agent with prime accused Sayad who used to operate the racket through 15 agents across the state. We have already detained seven other agents.’

Zende said, they got police custody of the accused till Friday and interrogation regarding fake certificates is underway.

According to police, Sayad was involved in the distribution of forged SSC mark sheets from Maharashtra State Open School, which issued over 2,739 forged marksheets.