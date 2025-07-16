Search
Police aspirants attacked during morning training on Taljai Tekdi

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 08:22 AM IST

A group of police aspirants training for the physical test of the recruitment exams on Taljai Tekdi were allegedly attacked and harassed by local wrestlers on Monday morning

A group of police aspirants training for the physical test of the recruitment exams on Taljai Tekdi were allegedly attacked and harassed by local wrestlers on Monday morning.

The coach of the aspirants along with several of his students later approached the Sahakarnagar police with a formal complaint. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, a group of male and female aspirants were involved in their routine physical training session when 10 to 12 men approached the group and began hurling abuses and passing derogatory remarks. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The accused allegedly beat up some of the male aspirants and passed obscene comments on the girls, taunting them that they were “not worthy of becoming police officers”. Some of the students claimed this was not an isolated incident, stating that these men had been following and harassing the girls over the past few days.

The coach of the aspirants along with several of his students later approached the Sahakarnagar police with a formal complaint. While the identity and motive of the attackers remain unknown, police have assured the complainants of a thorough investigation.

