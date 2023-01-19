Police assure support to Chakan industries after directions from DyCM

Pune: After the intervention from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who instructed strict action against criminals and blackmailers harassing industrialists, the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city police held meeting with the Federation of Chakan Industries to discuss issues at Bridgestone company on Thursday.

The police officials promised industries support and assured action even if the complaint is filed anonymously.

Industries in Chakan and adjoining areas have complained of extortion in the past, prompting Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, to direct cops to act firmly.

According to industrialists, many criminals operating in Chakan and some rural parts of Pune are demanding protection money from companies in the Chakan industrial belt. They are also interfering in various operations of the companies like recruitment, scrap sale, various internal contracts. In the meeting, representatives of the federation raised these issues.

The other concerns raised by industries at the meet included “Mathadi Kamgar” issue, street crimes, robbing company employees, traffic and road, CCTV camera, safety of women, character certificate, electricity, political pressure and security of employees.

Vinay Kumar Choubey, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, said, “Anybody can approach the nearest police station and file complaint. They can also register complaint in a secretive manner or via telephone. Henceforth, any issue and problems related to industries will not be tolerated. We have to identify anti-social elements and need to take strong action against them to support company representatives.’’

Choubey said that strong action will be taken against anyone creating hurdles to industries and regular meetings will be arranged with industry representatives.

Dilip Batwal, secretary, Federation of Chakan Industries, said, “Many companies are fed up with extortion related issues. Hence, we raised voice against it on various platforms. The deputy chief minister had taken cognizance of it and instructed authorities to work on it, and the meeting was organised today.”

Batwal said that after the meeting police have stopped wrong-side entry in Chakan industrial area and deployed traffic wardens at prominent traffic junctions in the industrial belt.

“Industrial harmony is important if you want to generate more job opportunities,” he said.

The police department also plans meetings with other stakeholders, including officials from the road department, district administration and others.

The one-hour meeting that started at 11:30 am was attended by Choubey; Retesh Kumaar, police commissioner, Pune city police; Sunil Phulare, Kolhapur Range’s special inspector general (IG); Ankit Goyal, Pune rural superintendent of police (SP); Sandeep Karnik, Joint CP Pune city police; and Manoj Lohia, Joint SP Pimpri-Chinchwad police.