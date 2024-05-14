Police book candidate for disrupting polling process 

Pune city police booked an independent candidate Narayan Ankushe along with three others for allegedly carrying mobile, filming and obstructing government servants deputed at polling station in Mundhwa. A case has been filed at Mundhwa police station under IPC sections 188, 171, 34 and sections 131,132 of the People Representation Act and further investigation is going on. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police told Ankushe along with others entered polling booth no 28 in Dyandeep English Medium School in Keshav Nagar and created disturbance for government servants appointed at the polling station and allegedly tried to shoot the scene by using his mobile phone and obstructed them from discharging their duty.

