Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi
Police bust gang stealing laptops from parked cars; arrest 2, solve 11 cases

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 16, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The police claimed to have solved 11 cases by arresting Sureshkumar Pandurangan Servai, 50, and Senthil Kumar Mahalingam, 40

The police have apprehended two individuals from Bengaluru linked to a gang notorious for stealing laptops from parked car by smashing its windows. The arrests follow probe into a complaint filed at Swargate Police Station last week of laptop theft from parked car.

The arrests follow probe into a complaint filed at Swargate Police Station last week of laptop theft from parked car. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The arrests follow probe into a complaint filed at Swargate Police Station last week of laptop theft from parked car. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The police claimed to have solved 11 cases by arresting Sureshkumar Pandurangan Servai, 50, and Senthil Kumar Mahalingam, 40.

Police have seized two laptops totally worth 1.50 lakh from the accused. The suspects confessed to their involvement in 11 cases of stealing laptops from parked cars in the city. There are three cases against Servai in Mumbai and a case against Mahalingam at Kurla Police Station. The solved cases are related to complaints filed at Swargate, Khadak, Chandan Nagar, Deccan and Yerawada police stations, said police officials.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
