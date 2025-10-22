Police crack down on illegal cockfights, gambling

The Wanowrie police on Sunday raided a spot behind the Empress Garden, open space near Bunglow no 2 area, where a show of alleged illegal cockfights and gambling was organised.

The action was carried out following a tip-off during which police seized six roosters, five mobile phones, three motorcycles, cash, total worth of ₹5.11 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amol Khurd, 44, from Ravivar Peth; Mangesh Chavan, 55, Sachin Kambale, 42, both from Bhavani Peth; Amir Khan, 28, Nikhil Tribuvan, 20, both from Ghaorpadi; Pranesh Param, 27, from Modikhana who were booked under relevant sections.

Vijaykumar Doke, police inspector (crime), said, “We have booked the accused and issued notices against them under 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

An offence has been registered against them under the 12 (B) of the Prevention of Gambling Act and sections 11(e) (n) of the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act at the Wanowrie police station.