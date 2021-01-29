Police, crime branch arrest 466 persons in combing operation
Pune: In a major combing operation across the city, the crime branch and police have arrested 466 persons in multiple raids and recovered a large amount of cash from the accused. The action took place on January 28 between 7 pm and 11 pm after orders were issued by the Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.
A raid was carried out at one of the most infamous matka dens operational in camp in Modikhana. The anti-vehicle theft and anti-dacoity cell in a joint operation under inspectors Shilpa Chavan and Mahendra Jagtap and supervision of DCP (crime) Bachchan Singh and additional commissioner (crime) Ashok Morale carried out the raid and arrested 63 persons.
Gambling equipment, mobiles and cash worth over ₹2 lakh has been seized and a case under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Gambling Act has been lodged against the accused.
Morale said that the crime branch had received a tip-off that one person was running a major gambling den following which teams were formed.
“The accused were caught red-handed and an FIR has been lodged against them,” he said. The operation carried out in all five zones saw 2,036 persons being questioned and 705 criminals held. The crime branch filed 480 cases as a preventive measure. The combing operation included seizure of firearms and arrest of criminals under arms act which includes action under Section 122 and also action against externed criminals under Section 142 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
