Police deploy 6500 police personnel for Ganesh Festival

Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh Festival, the Pune city police on Friday said that a 6,500-7,000-strong police force will be deployed on the city roads to ensure safety and peace during the festival. On Friday police announced traffic diversion and guidelines to follow during the Ganpati festival. During the festival, 182 officers and 1100 home guards from outside units – are being deployed. (HT PHOTO)

The number of mandals celebrating the festival has gone up this year, with 3,798 Ganesh mandals celebrating the festival along with 6,64,257 household idols.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “To maintain law and order situation during the Ganesh Festival, for the peaceful celebrations, police conducted 202 meetings with Ganesh Mandals and have drawn proper plans. Accordingly, we have a total of 22 ‘Police Help Centres’ to help the people during the festival days. Our priorities are the safety of the women and elderly people.’’

“During the festival, 182 officers and 1100 home guards from outside units – are being deployed. In addition to this, extra squids from BDDS, QRT, and teams of traffic police are deployed on the ground,” he said. The top cop urged citizens to take all necessary precautions and adhere to rules and regulations issued by the police commissionerate.

“Wine shops and bars, including bars attached to restaurants, will remain closed on September 7, September 17 and September 18 on account of the Ganesh festival in Pune city in the interest of public peace and tranquillity,” Kumar said.

Police said to avoid incidents of mobile thefts, and chain snatching, and ensure women’s safety during the Ganesh Festival 22 ‘Police Help Centres’ have been set up across the city. WhatsApp-based helpline and QR code helpline systems are also made available for the devotees. As a precautionary measure, the police have taken action against 1,742 persons.

Noise pollution norms

The noise pollution guidelines prescribed by the Supreme Court would be in effect. Additionally, the State government rules for noise pollution and district government noise pollution control orders would also be in effect between 6 am and midnight. However, between September 12 and 17, music systems would be allowed to play from 6 am till midnight. On all other days, Ganesh mandals would have to shut down the music by 10 pm.

CP Kumar warned that there is a ban on the use of Laser Beam light considering previous experience. Mandals should refrain from using any such laser light considering its health hazards. Already police have registered 20 cases during Dahi Handi celebrations.

Police also said that they are cautious about various posts on social media platforms. Nobody should be involved in posting anything on social media which may create a law and order situation during festival season. Strict action will be taken against miscreants, warned police.

In ‘My Safe Pune App’ people will get all the detailed information about police bandobast, and mapping of each Ganesh Mandal in the city. Pune police also released a video in which commuters will get information about traffic movement restrictions, parking places, police help centres, pedestrian ways, road closure and many more things.

People can also track the Ganesh Festival through https://ganeshotsav.punepolice.gov.in/ . This is a live tracking page for citizens with all mandals, parking spaces, police help desks, and suggested routes will be available for people.