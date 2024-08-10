Police detain driver in Pimple Gurav hit and run case 

A speeding car hit a two-wheeler near the Pimple Gurav bus stop on Wednesday. Following the collision, the bike was dragged by the car, without the four-wheeler driver realising the motorcycle was stuck on the bonnet. Following an initial investigation, Sangvi Police on Friday registered a case against the car driver. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The two-wheeler rider identified as Matkesh Lingappa Chirnur, 19, is admitted to a private hospital. The accident was captured on a CCTV camera and its clip went viral on social media. Following an initial investigation, Sangvi Police on Friday registered a case against the car driver. The police have detained the car driver, and further investigation is in progress, police said on Friday.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the four-wheeler driver was drunk.

Commenting on the development, police inspector Mahesh Bansode said, “Two delivery boys were going on a two-wheeler when their bike was dashed by a Scorpio driven by Datta Lokhande (40) who has now been detained. The accident also left the other delivery boy Sharad Survase injured and an investigation is on. The medical examination has been conducted and a case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged.”

On May 19 this year, a car driven by a juvenile under the influence of alcohol mowed down two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in Kalyaninagar area during the wee hours, killing them on the spot.