Police kick-start hill surveillance project

PUNE: The Pune police have launched their hill surveillance project, aimed at improving safety in remote and secluded areas. Under the initial phase of the project announced a few months ago, three of the planned 160 emergency call boxes (ECBs) has been installed in Bopdev Ghat with and trial phases completed. In the coming days, 22 hill locations across the city will be covered with ECB facility. The project is designed to strengthen real-time response mechanisms in these poorly lit and thinly patrolled zones. (HT)

The security and safety measure is carried out against the backdrop of serious crimes, including the gang-rape of a woman at Bopdev Ghat last year, and repeated incidents of robberies on isolated hill paths like Taljai. The project is designed to strengthen real-time response mechanisms in these poorly lit and thinly patrolled zones.

The system is supported by an 8.5-kilometre underground fibre and power line laid from Khadi Machine Chowk to Bopdev Ghat. This facility will also power night-vision CCTV cameras, floodlights, IP-based speakers, and AI-enabled surveillance tools designed to monitor movement and alert police in real-time.

Vivek Pawar, assistant commissioner of police (information technology), said the trial runs of ECBs were successful. “A work order has been issued for 160 ECBs across 22 hills. Fibre trenching and power infrastructure are in place. The project will be formally launched shortly,” Pawar said, adding the Bopdev stretch alone will have 40 night-vision CCTV cameras.

A dedicated three-member team will operate from police control room to oversee the system. Equipped with AI-based surveillance software, the unit will flag suspicious patterns, detect irregular movements, and coordinate with patrolling officers for timely response.

The initiative gained momentum after a series of violent crimes on hilly stretches exposed surveillance gaps. In one incident, a woman was abducted and sexually assaulted at Bopdev Ghat, sparking public anger and demands for enhanced safety. At Taljai and Baner hills too, walkers—particularly women and senior citizens—have been vulnerable to thefts and assaults, often in early morning or late evening hours when visibility is poor.

In February 2024, the then deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced ₹80 crore in state funding to upgrade the city’s surveillance infrastructure. The project is executed in two phases over six months. The first phase will covers 12 hills.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and senior officers have conducted site inspections for the first phase, which will include installation of 600 high-resolution CCTV cameras—200 of them with Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) capability. In addition, panic buttons will be strategically placed along frequently used tracks. Once pressed, these buttons will instantly alert the control room and trigger police response.

To improve visibility during night hours, 177 high-intensity floodlights are also being installed across the hill stretches.

“The project is a comprehensive security initiative to curb crimes like robbery, sexual violence and assault. It aims to make hill areas safer for daily walkers, trekkers, and residents alike,” Pawar said.