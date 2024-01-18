Police nab motorcycle thief, recover 9 stolen bikes

PUNE: The Vishrambaug police on Tuesday apprehended a motorcycle thief in an operation aimed at curbing rising incidents of vehicle theft in the area. The Vishrambaug police apprehended a motorcycle thief in an operation aimed at curbing rising incidents of vehicle theft in the area and recovered 9 stolen bikes. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Shankar Bharat Devkule (32) from Dharashiv district was taken into custody on a tip-off.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The police recovered nine stolen motorcycles from his possession that has been sent for forensic examination to establish their ownership and facilitate return to owners.

According to the police, Devkule used to change his location to Dharashiv, Pune, Mumbai and Solapur district and used different identities.

During investigation of a vehicle theft case in Vishrambaug area, the police identified Devkule in CCTV camera footages and formed a team to nab him. The team followed the accused in Tembhurni, Indapur, Solapur, Barshi, Dharashiv and Pune before arresting him.