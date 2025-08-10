Police nab two for copper wire thefts, seize 300 kg worth material

Wagholi police, under the jurisdiction of Loni Kalbhor, made a major breakthrough on Friday by arresting two accused individuals and seizing 300 kg of stolen copper. The police action has helped solve five theft cases. The investigation revealed that the accused were involved in thefts in the areas of Pimpri Sandas, Nhavi Sandas, Rahu Road, Ashtapur, and Kolwadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, a trap was laid at Kondhapuri Chowk, Taluka Shirur, based on a tip-off. There, the police detained scrap dealer Mainuddin Salahuddin Khan, 36. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing copper wires from transformers at various locations along with his accomplice, Firoz Matiullah Ahmad, 33, mostly during the night.

