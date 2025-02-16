Police raid prominent restaurant in Bavdhan for violating late-night curfew

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police conducted a late-night raid on a prominent restaurant and bar in Bavdhan on Sunday for operating beyond permissible hours. The bouncers initially refused to grant police entry. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrived at the establishment around 2:50 am to verify reports that liquor was being served past the legal hours. Upon arrival, they found bouncers stationed at the entrance and several two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside.

The bouncers initially refused to grant police entry. Later, the officers discovered that the restaurant was illegally serving food and alcohol to nearly 100-125 patrons. Loud music was also playing in violation of regulations.

During the raid, police found a closed room where hookah was being served. They seized 15 large, 10 medium, and 24 small hookah pots, along with 72 hookah pipes. Additionally, they confiscated a computer set, a music system, sofas, cushioned chairs, round tables, CCTV cameras, and a DVR—valued at ₹9.92 lakh.

The police have booked Sagar Gaikwad, Sumit Chaudhari, manager Pratik Kamble, and four bouncers under sections 221, 223, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 33 read with 131 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

“Strict action will be taken against those flouting legal operating hours,” said Vishal Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), Pimpri Chinchwad.