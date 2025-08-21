Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
Police recover 12 high-end mobile phones worth 8L

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 04:12 am IST

A police team probed the cases through technical investigation and traced the phones’ locations and users

Samarth police have recovered 12 expensive mobile phones worth 8 lakh that were reported lost or stolen from various parts of its jurisdiction. A police team probed the cases through technical investigation and traced the phones’ locations and users. Coordinating with the local police stations, the Samarth police team went to the locations where the phones were active, and seized the handsets.

Coordinating with the local police stations, the Samarth police team went to the locations where the phones were active, and seized the handsets. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The phones were returned to the complainants by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Krishikesh Rawale. The 12 phones were found to be in use across various districts in Maharashtra and even in other states. Using the central government’s CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) system, inspector Chetan More along with police personnel Suvarna Jadhav, Avinash Darwade and Sunita Khomne compiled data and conducted a thorough technical investigation, which led them to the phone users and their locations.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
