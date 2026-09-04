Police register seven cheating cases involving fraud worth ₹4.63 cr

At least seven cases of cheating and financial fraud, involving more than ₹4.63 crore, were registered by city police on September 2. The victim was allegedly threatened with arrest if he failed to comply. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In one of the cases, an elderly Hadapsar resident allegedly received WhatsApp calls from unidentified persons claiming to be CBI officers. According to the complaint, the fraudsters told him that his Aadhaar card and mobile number had been used in a money-laundering case and threatened to arrest him.

The accused allegedly sent the victim copies of FIRs and photographs relating to the purported case to convince him that the communication was genuine. They subsequently asked him to transfer money from his bank accounts on the pretext of “verification”. The victim was allegedly threatened with arrest if he failed to comply.

Police said the complainant was induced to transfer ₹1.28 crore into different bank accounts. The money was not returned, following which a case was registered under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 204 and 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66(b) and 66(c) of the Information Technology Act.

At Sahakarnagar police station, a company allegedly lost ₹13.63 lakh after an employee entrusted with collecting payments from clients allegedly diverted the money to his own account. A case was registered under BNS Section 316(4).

Another Sahakarnagar case involved a ₹1.30 lakh ATM fraud.

In a separate case, a 42-year-old woman complained that an unidentified person allegedly removed her ATM card and PIN through deception when she had gone to an ATM to withdraw money. The accused allegedly used the card to withdraw ₹1.30 lakh from her account at the Bank of Baroda branch near Shivajinagar court. The case was registered under BNS Section 318(4).

An Ambegaon resident alleged that three persons cheated him of ₹2.80 crore by promising to activate a purported “radio-active power” object. A case was registered under BNS Sections 318, 336, 340 and 3(5).

In another case, Laxminagar police registered a complaint alleging a ₹34,540 electricity-related fraud. The case was registered under BNS Sections 318(4), 319(2) and Section 66(b) of the IT Act.

Hadapsar police registered another cyber fraud involving ₹7.03 lakh. A 63-year-old complainant alleged that he received WhatsApp calls from an unidentified person who induced him to invest in share trading by promising attractive returns and later duped her. The case was registered under BNS Sections 318(4), 319(2), 3(5) and Section 66(d) of the IT Act.

Vimantal police registered the seventh case after a 57-year-old man complained that two persons allegedly used fake travel passes by coding fabricated dates and other details. The accused allegedly used the forged passes while travelling in Pune city, giving the impression that they were authorised passes, and caused financial losses to the PMPML transport undertaking. The case was registered under BNS Section 318(4) and Section 66(d) of the IT Act.