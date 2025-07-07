Police remove controversial signboards barring entry of non-local Muslims in Mulshi

Three signboards announcing that the entry of non-local Muslims is not allowed in a few villages of Mulshi taluka have been taken down by the police following complaints by civil rights organisations, Pune (Rural) superintendent of police Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed on Sunday. “We have removed the objectionable boards after holding separate meetings with PUCL representatives and the gram panchayats of three villages. The matter is under review,” said Gill. PUCL member Milind Champanerkar said the group had also written to Baramati MP Supriya Sule and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, demanding action. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), Muslims running businesses or working as vendors and labourers in Paud, Pirangut, Kolvan, Suatwadi and surrounding areas have been facing threats, forced shutdowns, and boycott appeals after a temple idol was allegedly desecrated by a minor boy in May.

The two organisations, in a joint complaint submitted to the state chief secretary, Pune district collector, and senior police officers, alleged that the banners targeting Muslims who do not belong to the particular area were put up in many areas, including religious places, without any legal sanction.

They also alleged that several bakeries and scrap shops owned by Muslims had shut down due to pressure from the fringe elements, and the local police failed to check it.

PUCL member Milind Champanerkar said the group had also written to Baramati MP Supriya Sule and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, demanding action.