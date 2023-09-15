Political one-upmanship: After Pawar, Patil holds meetings with district officials

With deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party-faction (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar holding meetings with administration officials on various issues related to Pune district, the district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has followed suit. Chandrakant Patil took a meeting for Shivajinagar and Kothrud constituencies on Thursday (HT PHOTO)

Patil, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former state unit head of the party, has started conducting meetings for each assembly constituency and review of infrastructure works.

In the past one week, the BJP leader chaired meetings attended by divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and other administrative officers.

On Tuesday, he took a meeting for Parvati assembly constituency, and covered Shivajinagar and Kothrud on Thursday.

During the meeting on Thursday, Patil said, “After Ganesh festival, there will be meetings at regional ward office level to address various civic issues, including water, sewage, road and cleanliness. They need to be attended to immediately for people’s benefit.”

Shivajinagar BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole, Kumar, additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane and water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar were present at the meet.

Meanwhile, NCP urban cell head Nitin Kadam has criticised the guardian minister for organising meetings of administration for political gains.

Kadam said, “Patil is a guardian minister of the city and the district, and not for any political party. He held a meeting for the Parvati assembly, but did not invite any representative from the opposition parties. Holding such meetings with administration officials attended by only BJP leaders is wrong.”

