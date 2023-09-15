News / Cities / Pune News / Political one-upmanship: After Pawar, Patil holds meetings with district officials

Political one-upmanship: After Pawar, Patil holds meetings with district officials

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 15, 2023 12:06 AM IST

NCP urban cell head Nitin Kadam has criticised the guardian minister for organising meetings of administration for political gains

With deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party-faction (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar holding meetings with administration officials on various issues related to Pune district, the district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has followed suit.

Chandrakant Patil took a meeting for Shivajinagar and Kothrud constituencies on Thursday (HT PHOTO)
Chandrakant Patil took a meeting for Shivajinagar and Kothrud constituencies on Thursday (HT PHOTO)

Patil, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former state unit head of the party, has started conducting meetings for each assembly constituency and review of infrastructure works.

In the past one week, the BJP leader chaired meetings attended by divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and other administrative officers.

On Tuesday, he took a meeting for Parvati assembly constituency, and covered Shivajinagar and Kothrud on Thursday.

During the meeting on Thursday, Patil said, “After Ganesh festival, there will be meetings at regional ward office level to address various civic issues, including water, sewage, road and cleanliness. They need to be attended to immediately for people’s benefit.”

Shivajinagar BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole, Kumar, additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane and water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar were present at the meet.

Meanwhile, NCP urban cell head Nitin Kadam has criticised the guardian minister for organising meetings of administration for political gains.

Kadam said, “Patil is a guardian minister of the city and the district, and not for any political party. He held a meeting for the Parvati assembly, but did not invite any representative from the opposition parties. Holding such meetings with administration officials attended by only BJP leaders is wrong.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out