Political parties in Pune condemn actress Kangana Ranaut’s comments

The Bollywood actor’s comments on the freedom movement have stirred a row as she said Congress is an extension of the British rule and India attained her ‘real freedom’ in 2014, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014. What India got in 1947 was ‘bheek’ (alms), the actor said
Congress party workers protest against Kanaga Ranaut at JM road in Pune, on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 09:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and various other organisations condemned actress Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Friday and demanded to withdraw her Padma Shri Award.

The Bollywood actor’s comments on the freedom movement have stirred a row as she said Congress is an extension of the British rule and India attained her ‘real freedom’ in 2014, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014. What India got in 1947 was ‘bheek’ (alms), the actor said.

Congress party’s women wing agitated on Friday afternoon and party’s leaders Ramesh Bagwe, Abhay Chajjed and Mohan Joshi were present. Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe also criticised the actress.

NCP protested at Balgandharva chowk and demanded to withdraw her Padma Award which she received recently.

National Students Union of India demanded to admit actress at Mental hospital located at Yerawada. Various other organisations in the city issued the press statement and condemned her.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 12, 2021
