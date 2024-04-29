Politics heats up in Pune over Balbharti-Paud Road, riverfront development projects

With Lok Sabha polls just a fortnight away in Pune, two environment projects, Balbharti to Paud Road (BBPP) and riverfront development, have gained prominence and residents and activists are urging Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol, Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) nominee Vasant More to announce their say. Mohol on Sunday visited Vetal Tekdi and spoke to locals as well as members of VTBJS. (VIDEO GRAB)

The proposed 2.1km-long road was suggested in the 2007 development plan of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). However, it has faced opposition from environmentalists and some residents even as the civic body is in favour of building the road.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While the riverfront development project has experienced stern opposition citing that the project is disturbing the river ecology and will not only cause significant damage to the environment but also a big loss of public money that will be spent on this project.

On Saturday, Dhangekar and More openly expressed their support to locals on the opposition to proposed BBPP road and riverfront development projects.

The two leaders expressed their support during the discussion with residents who recently released the manifesto under the banner of Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS).

Dhangekar, Congress nominee for Pune parliamentary seat, in a post on X, said, “The river development project is being implemented in a very wrong way in Pune. The opinion of environmental organisations should be considered regarding the road related to Vetal Hill. I am with you against the projects if they disturb the balance of city’s environment.”

More said, “We are against Balbharti-Paud Road, Mula-Mutha riverfront development project which harms the environment of the city. These projects will be closed when we come to power.”

Interestingly, BJP and Congress had earlier supported the project in the past when it was proposed.

The BJP led Mahayuti candidate Murlidhar Mohol has said he will seek consensus before pushing for the projects. Mohol on Sunday visited Vetal Tekdi and spoke to locals as well as members of VTBJS.

A week ago, Parivartan, another non-profit organisation had arranged a meeting with all three candidates although Mohol and Dhangekar did not turn up.

Mohol said he will inform locals about the timing sought for the discussion on the BBPP project.

He said, “I have already made it clear that so far as environment is concerned, I as a public representative will ensure that administration will not take extreme step whether it is BBPP road or other projects, till we take citizens along and draw consensus.”

Mohol reminded the locals that he along with Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole had earlier visited the proposed site of the road at Vetal tekdi saying, “After the visit, no work has been carried out.”

Prajakta Divekar, environmental activist, said, “We met Dhangekar and he has promised us to include protection and preservation of natural water infrastructure of the city in his manifesto for Pune.”

Pradeep Ghumbare, member, Vetal Hill Rescue Action Committee, expressed concerns about such projects harming the green cover in the city.

“Projects like Balbharti to Paud Road and development around Vetal tekdi, initiated by the PMC and the state government, could severely damage the environment. Therefore, we will support candidates who share our concerns and promise to support us in the cause,” he said.