Polluted drains carrying industrial waste to rivers: PCMC report

Almost all nullahs in the Pimpri Chinchwad area which flow into rivers are highly polluted, according to the latest Environmental Status Report (ESR) released by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday. These drains continue to discharge water even during the summer season, indicating a constant flow of domestic sewage and chemical-laced wastewater, causing significant pollution in the rivers. These nullahs are natural channels meant only for rainwater. However, during inspection, these were found carrying a dangerous mix of household waste, sewage, and industrial effluents, especially from slum and industrial areas. This untreated wastewater enters rivers, severely degrading the water quality. (HT FILE)

The ESR 2024-2025 states that 60 nullahs flow into the Pawana River, 12 into the Indrayani River, and nine into the Mula River. These nullahs are natural channels meant only for rainwater. However, during inspection, these were found carrying a dangerous mix of household waste, sewage, and industrial effluents, especially from slum and industrial areas. This untreated wastewater enters rivers, severely degrading the water quality.

According to civic officials, during the seasonal chemical testing in the Pavana, Mula and Indrayani rivers, Pavana was identified as the most polluted. Since it flows through the heart of the city, it receives direct inflow from several contaminated drains. Indrayani, which flows through industrial belts, is the second most polluted.

As per the report, the pH (potential of Hydrogen) levels of all three rivers are within the permissible limits set by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

However, environmental experts are of the view that even within acceptable pH levels, other harmful chemicals can become more soluble at lower pH values, posing serious risks to aquatic life.

Green activist Prashant Raul said, “Many references and data are unrealistic and misleading, or may have been copied and pasted from a previous report, or are based on wrong information. I will raise objections against this ESR. The nullahs and rivers were polluted even in the previous years, but no measures were taken by PCMC.”

However, Sanjay Kulkarni, city engineer and head of the environment department at PCMC, said action has been initiated against individuals and industries found releasing untreated wastewater in nullahs and rivers. He also said that the civic body has prepared a master plan to combat water pollution.

“We will set up several STPs (sewage treatment plants) which will be able to treat over 300 MLD of wastewater. The PCMC has sent the proposal to both the central and state governments, seeking funds under various schemes,” he added.