Pomegranates from Maha exported by sea to USA for first time

PUNE: For the first time, pomegranates grown in Maharashtra have been exported by sea to the United States of America (USA) with help from the Agricultural Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). Pomegranates grown at Sangola in Solapur district were exported from the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board’s Vashi facility on February 28. Last year, the APEDA carried out an air shipment of pomegranates with irradiation treatment and static trial in association with ICAR-NRC Pomegranate Solapur as technical partner. (HT PHOTO)

Last year, the APEDA carried out an air shipment of pomegranates with irradiation treatment and static trial in association with ICAR-NRC Pomegranate Solapur as technical partner. Buoyed by the success of the static trial, the APEDA tried to sign off the present consignment via sea, opening trade relations with potential markets for Indian pomegranates. The trial air shipment, static sea trial and sea container were executed by the APEDA-registered International Farms, a top exporter of fruits and vegetables from India to more than 25 countries worldwide. Over the years, the firm has made extensive efforts to enhance the quality and shelf life of pomegranates to meet the strict standards of global markets. As part of the Agro Star Group, International Farms has established a value chain for pomegranates by working directly with farmers in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The fruit exported by sea to the USA was sourced from ANARNET-registered farmers from Sangola in Maharashtra. Significantly, the premium received by the farmers was 20% compared to other export markets and 35% compared to the domestic market.

Rajesh Aggarwal, additional secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Abhishek Dev, chairman, APEDA flagged off the pomegranate shipment comprising 4,200 boxes which is equivalent to 12.6 tons. There was representation from MSAMB Regional Plant Quarantine Station, State Agriculture Department, National Research Centre Pomegranate, the US Consulate, and International Farms at the ceremony.

Pomegranate is an important agricultural produce of India and the rich history associated with the fruit and its nutrition value contribute to popular demand for it. India produces some of the best varieties of pomegranate in terms of quality; soft, fleshy seeds; low acidity; and attractive colour. Bhagwa pomegranate is considered among the best varieties of pomegranates worldwide. Major pomegranate producing states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, with Maharashtra contributing to more than 50% of the production share.