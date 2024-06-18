Poor response to FYJC admissions this year; merit list to be out today

PUNE The response of students to the central online admission process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission in junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas is poor this year, said officials. The response of students to central online admission process for FYJC admission in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas is poor this year, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As many as 92,797 students have registered for 1,19,290 seats available in Pune region, as per the eductaion department data.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“I don’t want to take admission for Class 11, rather I will be taking admission for diploma course of computer engineering in one of the private universities,” said Shruti Patankar, a student.

The preliminary merit list of students who completed the admission form will be released on Tuesday, June 18.

The online admission process of Class 11 admissions is conducted by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. In the admission process, students were given a deadline of June 15 to fill Part I and Part II of the application form. Accordingly, 78,520 students have filled in the applications for central admission (CAP) and quota admission.

Only students who have filled both the applications will get a chance in the first merit list of the admission, officials said.

It is mandatory to take admission in the first-choice college in the order of preference recorded as per the rules of online admission process. If students don’t take admission, they won’t be able to participate in the next round.

Students can register objections regarding the list between June 18-21 through the grievance redressal system on the website. After that, the merit list of admission will be released on June 27. Students whose admission has been declared in this list can take admissions between June 27 and July 1 after confirming it, stated the circular issued by education department.